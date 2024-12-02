Creditors to FG: Remit N12bn loans deducted from workers’ salaries

The Humanity Development and Empowerment Organisation (HDEO), commonly known as the Lenders Association, has urged the federal government to promptly remit N12 billion loans deducted from civil servants’ pay slips and salaries but not credited to lenders.

Speaking during a leadership handover ceremony in Abuja, the outgoing National President, Dr. Osita Nebolisa, revealed that the loans, though deducted from workers’ pay slips and salaries, remain unremitted.

He tasked the newly elected executives, led by National President Mr. Dele Apanisile, to prioritise resolving the matter with the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

SPONSOR AD

He said, “One of our most pressing challenges remains the recovery of over N12 billion in deducted but unremitted funds. I appeal for unified support to retrieve these funds and prevent future losses through the IPPIS deduction system.”

During his tenure from November 2022 to November 2024, Dr Osita Nebolisa, the founder of Visa Microfinance Bank Ltd noted that over N6.2 billion in loans were provided to more than 2,400 federal civil servants.

He also highlighted the signing of a Service Level Agreement (SLA) with the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) in 2023, which established a framework for equitable access to credit while protecting stakeholders’ interests.

The new executives pledged to build on the achievements of the past administration.