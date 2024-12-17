Crashed helicopter encountered deteriorating weather, flight data recorder defective –NSIB

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) on Tuesday released preliminary report on the Helicopter Crash involving the Sikorsky S76C+ helicopter operated by Eastwind Aviation which ditched into the Atlantic Ocean.

The helicopter with registration 5N BQG, ditched in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Bonny Finima in Port Harcourt on October 24, 2024 with eight passengers on board.

Director-General of NSIB, Capt. Alex Badeh Jn, who presented the preliminary report alongside six final reports on various past aircraft incidents explained that the helicopter was conducting a drop-off and pick-up mission for oil workers at the FPSO Nuim Antan facility.

The final reports presented were Bell 429 Helicopter (5N-MDA) operated by Nigeria Police Air Wing which occurred on January 26, 2022 near Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Airport, Bauchi; Embraer 145LR (5N-BWW) – United Nigeria Airlines of November 17, 2021; Max Air Embraer EMB-135BJ (5N-BXK) which occurred on April 26, 2022, among others.

According to him, during the flight, “the crew encountered deteriorating weather conditions, including inaccurate weather reports, and attempted to adjust payload and altitude.”

“Despite efforts to climb and stabilize, the helicopter crashed into the Atlantic Ocean, disintegrating upon impact,” the preliminary report indicated.

While five bodies were recovered, three others including the flight crew and one passenger were yet to be found as of the time of releasing the preliminary report.

The preliminary report blamed the causal factor on “failure to maintain aircraft control in challenging weather conditions.”

The DG stated that the contributory factors include use of non-standard phraseology by the flight crew; absence of standard callouts during various flight phases; defective radio altimeter (snagged six days prior and deferred) and incomplete weather data provided to the flight crew.

The report further found that the flight crew were certified and qualified to conduct the flight while the helicopter had a valid Certificate of Airworthiness, adding that the aircraft was not equipped with a Flight Data Recorder (FDR), contrary to regulatory requirements.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023 Part 7.8.2.2(q) requires all helicopters with a maximum take-off mass of over 3,175kg and up to 7,000kg to be fitted with an FDR.

The report added that “the aircraft’s radio altimeter was inoperative and deferred before the flight, saying the crew failed to utilize standard phraseology and callouts during critical phases of the flight.

“There was evidence of poor communication and inadequate decision-making in adverse weather conditions.”

The DG further stated that the helicopter sank to a depth of about 42 meters.

The NSIB urged the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to ensure all helicopters with a maximum take-off weight exceeding 3,175 kg are equipped with functional Flight Data Recorders (FDR) as required by the Nig. CARs 2023.

It recommended the use of standard callouts and phraseology in all flight operations through enhanced crew training, adding that there should be comprehensive weather reports to operators and ensure accuracy in critical flight data.

The DG urged stakeholders and the general public to pay close attention to the safety recommendations in these reports, saying, “they contain invaluable lessons that must not be overlooked.”

“The insights offered within these documents serve as crucial guidance for preventing future occurrences and ensuring the safety of all lives involved in transportation,” he added.