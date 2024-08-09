Crackdown on protesters indication of Tinubu’s govt disregard for human rights – Amnesty International

Amnesty International has described the recent crackdown on protesters against hunger in the country as disturbing indication of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government’s disregard for…

Earlier on Thursday, the group had condemned a raid on head office of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja on Wednesday night.

In a series of tweets on X on Friday, the global human rights group lamented the crackdown on protesters, saying it would create unhealthy climate of fear that might endanger activists, human rights defenders, civil society organizations and journalists.

It said, “The violent crackdown on protesters against hunger nationwide since 1 August trailed by attacks on the civil society organizations are a worrying indication of President Bola Tinubu’s government utter disregard for humans right and determination to crush dissent.

“The dwindling civic space in #Nigeria is set to create a toxic climate of fear that may put activists, human rights defenders, civil society organizations and journalists in danger.”

It further expressed deep concern over “unlawful invasion” of the Ikeja Lagos office of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR).

“Amnesty International is deeply concerned by the unlawful invasion of the Ikeja Lagos office of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR). This coming days after NLC headquarters was ransacked, is a dangerous dimension to the attacks on freedom of association.

“Now, the office of the human rights defenders is under the siege of dozens of heavily armed policemen, soldiers and other security personnel. The Nigerian authorities must investigate this incident and give directive to the security personnel to immediately vacate the office.”