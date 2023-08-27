CP rewards policewoman N250,000 for rejecting bribe

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, has given cash reward of N250,000 to a policewoman serving in the Main Market Division, Onitsha,…

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, has given cash reward of N250,000 to a policewoman serving in the Main Market Division, Onitsha, for rejecting bribes.

A statement by the state police command’s spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the woman inspector, Charity Oyor, was awarded N250,000 gift for rejecting a bribe offer.

According to him, the policewoman who was on traffic duty oan Wednesday, saw a shuttle bus carrying six heavy bundles of stripped armoured cable suspected to have been stolen.

He said she stopped the driver and inquired about the consignment from the purported owner, but rather than explaining how he came to be in possession of the cable, he offered her bribe which she rejected.

Ikenga said the policewoman put a call across to her DPO, Superintendent Joy Chidinma Ikpeama, who led police personnel to the scene and arrested the suspect.

According to him, the cable was impounded and taken to the station for investigation.

He said that at the station, the suspect also offered the sum of N500,000 to its men to be allowed to go.

