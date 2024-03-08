CP rewards DPOs, tactical commanders for containing security threats

The FCT police commissioner CP Benneth Igweh has rewarded four Divisional Police Officers (DPO) alongside two tactical commanders as well as some officers of the…

The FCT police commissioner CP Benneth Igweh has rewarded four Divisional Police Officers (DPO) alongside two tactical commanders as well as some officers of the command for their braveness in containing security threats in their jurisdiction across the territory.

Igweh, while presenting commendation award to the officers at the command in Abuja, on Wednesday, commended the personnel for their new zeal, uncommon gallantry, passion and hard work in the course of discharging their duties.

He said the presentation of the award to the recipients was evident in the recent successes recorded in stabilizing and improving public safety and security in the command.

He, however, expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, for the support received from the police high command.