City News

CP pledges periodic training for officers in FCT

fct police commissioner, cp olatunji disu
The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Olatunji Disu has pledged to ensure periodic training for personnel of the Nigeria Police in the FCT.

Disu made the pledge on Wednesday in Abuja during the passing out parade of 67 police officers from a two-week intensive training programme organised by the command.

The CP said the personnel were trained in arms handling, riot handling, stripping and assembling of firearms as well as proficiency in the use of weapons. (NAN)

