CP orders arrest of drunk policeman who messed up self in uniform

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, has ordered the arrest of Stephen Yohanna, an inspector under his command.

In a video seen by our correspondent, Yohanna was seen acting under alcoholic influence.

He urinated and excreted in his uniform while being held by two of his colleagues.

The face of a third officer who filmed him (Yohanna) was not shown in the video.

One of the officers who held Yohanna asked, “Oga, should we go and drop him?”, to which the superior officer responded, “No, he (Yohanna) is still on duty. Leave him, let him stand.”

April 30, 2023

A voice was heard saying, “See how a Nigerian police inspector shit for body (sic). He claimed his salary is not enough for him to do anything. I want the whole world to see you and wait to see what the authorities would do about the issue.”

Reacting to the development, Kwara CP said the command was ‘miffed’ over the matter.

He described the video as ‘highly repulsive’.

The police boss said his (Yohanna’s) case ‘is more medical than alcoholic’.

“After viewing the video, the CP Paul Odama, swiftly directed that the policeman be identified and arrested.

“The Command wishes to state that the police inspector who is attached to Share Division in Irepodun LGA of Kwara State has been identified and discovered to be currently undergoing medical examination in the police clinic to ascertain the state of his mental health.

“It was observed that his case is more medical than alcoholic and the result of his medical examination will determine the next action to be taken against him.

“Consequently, the CP has directed that the inspector be put under close observation by his immediate supervisor, the Divisional Police Officer of Share Division pending the conclusion of his treatment,” the PPRO, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, said in a statement.