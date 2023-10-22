Coy, UAE plan $5m off-grid power plant in Nigeria

A United Arab Emirates firm and an electrical engineering, procurement and construction company, METSCO Africa, on Saturday said all arrangements had been concluded to ensure…

A United Arab Emirates firm and an electrical engineering, procurement and construction company, METSCO Africa, on Saturday said all arrangements had been concluded to ensure the take-off of $5m off-grid power plant in Nigeria.

This, they said, was one of the positive outcomes of the recent visit by President Bola Tinubu to the UAE, adding that they heeded to the appeal of Nigeria’s president to private investors in the power sector of the UAE during his visit.

It would be recalled that Tinubu had in September met with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates in a bid to resolve the Emirates Airline flight suspension to Nigeria, visa ban and other diplomatic issues.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the chief technical director of METSCO Africa, Dr Henry Dakpokpo, said the UAE company would ensure that the factory produced batteries that would work for long hours on the solar panels.

Dakpokpo, who was flanked by the chief executive officer/founder of the company, Mr Igenegba Adolphus Bobby, and its managing director, Mr Uche Cadmus, said the investment was worth $5million, saying President Tinubu also sought the lifting of flight ban when he visited.

Speaking further, Dakpokpo said the company would take out at least a house off the grid, adding that with the initiative and partnership, many youths would also be taken off the streets and it would boost the country’s economy.

“The solution we are offering again is to ensure that your house, bank and company can stay on its own, 100 per cent without generator and public power. It will help to employ people, increase the economy of the country and help us have the solution to our light issues at our finger tips,” he said

