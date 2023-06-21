Court to rule on Emefiele’s application July 13

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has fixed July 13 for ruling on an application for the enforcement of fundamental rights filed by the…

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has fixed July 13 for ruling on an application for the enforcement of fundamental rights filed by the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Respondents in the suit are the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF); the Director General of State Security Service and the State Security Service (SSS).

Justice Hamza Muazu on Tuesday fixed the date after listening to the arguments of the parties in the matter.

Counsel to Emefiele, Joseph Daudu (SAN), had brought the application also seeking Emefiele’s bail from the custody of the SSS.

The court had earlier ordered the authorities to grant Emefiele access to his lawyers and family members.

But counsel to the AGF, Tijani Gazali (SAN), said Emefiele’s arrest and detention by the SSS is an administrative decision of an arm of the executive.

He added that the ex-CBN boss was being held on the orders of an FCT chief magistrates’ court.

On his part, the SSS lawyer, I. Awo, argued that Emefiele posed a flight risk as credible intelligence suggested he could leave the country if released.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...