Court summons ex- Kano governor over disputed land

A Kano Upper Shari’a Court sitting in Shahuci has summoned Senator Ibrahim Shekarau over a disputed plot of land he donated to an Islamic school at Layin Mai Unguwar, Sabuwar Gandu in Kumbotso LGA.

The former governor had in 2021 donated the land to Imam Maliki bn Anas Litahfizul Qur’an Wattarbiyya Watta’alim at its graduation ceremony, attended by the Emir of Bichi and key government officials.

However, the immediate family members of the Senator entrusted with land are not comfortable with the gesture, and have allegedly sold it to an individual.

Parents and teachers of the school filed a complaint seeking the court to return to them the land donated by the senator via letter he personally signed on August 14, 2021.

The Khadi, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, had during the last sitting, presented the option of reconciliation but the defence didn’t show willingness.

Counsel to the complainant, Barrister Hussain Muhammad Makari, asked the court to serve the Senator with a summon as principal subject in the matter as well as others mentioned in the case but failed to appear in court.

Abdullahi adjourned the case till December 17, when the respondents would have been served with the summons.