Court strikes out defamation suit against Dele Farotimi

The Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has struck out the case of defamation against human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi, instituted against him by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The police filed the charge against Farotimi after the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalolo (SAN), accused the rights activist of defaming him in his book titled, ‘Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System.’

But Babalola on Sunday night said he had forgiven Farotimi and promised to withdraw the case, following the intervention of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and some other monarchs.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr. Samson Osobu, told the court on Wednesday that he had filed a notice of discontinuance and withdrawal brought pursuant to Section 108(1)(2)(a) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

Osobu said the notice was to withdraw the charge against the defendants and prayed that the charge be struck out.

According to him, “the nominal complainant [Babalola] has expressed his desire to discontinue the case”.

Counsel for the defendant, Mr. A. Olumide Fusika (SAN), said he accepted the discontinuance and withdrawal.

“We are not opposed to the discontinuation of the charge,” he added.

The presiding Justice Babs Kuewumi, in his ruling, thereafter struck out the suit.