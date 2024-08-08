Court stops PDP congress in Benue

A high court sitting in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State has restrained the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) from conducting ward congress in six…

A high court sitting in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State has restrained the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) from conducting ward congress in six local government areas of the state.

The court halted the PDP from proceeding with local government congress scheduled for August 10, 2024 in Buruku, Gboko, Guma, Kwande, Ushongo, and Konshisha pending investigation into the disruption of ward congress in the areas on July 27, 2024.

Earlier, Senator Emmanuel Orker Jev and other plaintiffs had filed a complaint, leading to the court’s decision to protect the interests of the affected party members.

The court therefore held that the congress in the affected areas would not hold until it resolved issues as a motion on notice had been scheduled for hearing on August 16, 2024.

However, the court decision did not halt the state congress scheduled for August 31, 2024.

Recall that the PDP conducted ward congress on July 27, 2024 but, some party leaders allegedly removed electoral materials intended for the affected LGAs.

The controversy arising from the exercise has further divided the PDP into two factions, leading to the suspension and counter suspension of the party leaders on both sides.