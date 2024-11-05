Court stops auctioneers’ association members from parading themselves as exco

A Federal High Court in Abuja has given an interim order to stop members of the Nigerian Auctioneers Association (NAA) from parading themselves as the executive.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in the ex parte order, directed the 16 respondents not to hold any meeting, any election slated for November 30, or any other date pending the hearing and the determination of the main matter before the court.

The court further ordered the members from “masquerading and parading themselves as Caretaker/Electoral/Constitution Review Committees of the 15 Defendant – Nigeria Association of Auctioneers or carrying out any further or other functions in that capacity pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

The case was brought by the President of the NAA against Ben Coco Attah, Isibor Abhulimen, King Alfred Diette Spiff, Alhaji Musa Musa Sule, Salamatu Abdullahi, Chief I.K. Nwankowo, Agoha N., Chief J.B. Sele, Hon. Jigantia, Danladi M., Alhaji Danliti Gamandi, Alhaji Lbbalika, Nuhu Usman, Musa Usman, the Registered Trustees of Nigeria Auctioneers, and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The court fixed November 6 for hearing.