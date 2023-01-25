Court slams N1.5m fine against 6 people for calling woman witch

A High Court sitting in Kano on Tuesday ordered six persons to pay one Sahura Suleiman N1.5 million as damages for calling her a witch.…

In a suit filed by Sahura, she alleged that the six respondents jointly, falsely and recklessly uttered slanderous words against her such as witch, hypocrite and bastard.

The respondents are Rabi’u Wise, Talatu Salisu, Ummi Tasi’u, Mariya Musa, Nauwara Salisu, Aisar Gandu, Baba Umaru and a native doctor (Suwidi Habibu).

Justice Zuwaira Yusuf held that the respondents unjustly defamed the character of the plaintiff and ordered them to collectively pay her the sum of N1m damages.

Yusuf also ordered the respondents to pay the plaintiff the sum of N500,000 for breach of her fundamental human rights.

She also gave an order compelling the respondents to apologise to the plaintiff publically in the town and restrained them or their servants, agents, from further defaming the plaintiff. (NAN)