OPAY: Scholarship
News

Court slams death sentence on men who raided Kano farm, killed owner

    By Abbas Tijjani Madabo, Kano
A Kano State High Court sentenced three middle-aged men to death by hanging after they were found guilty of criminal conspiracy, theft and homicide.
The convicts, Abdurrahman Ado Soja, Rabi’u Muhammad and Hamisu Ibrahim alias Hogan, allegedly went the farm of one Alhaji Hamisu Alasan Zabainawa in Gabasawa and stole farm produce.
However, after the owner recognised one of them, they allegedly murdered him.
During the trial, the state prosecuting counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Barrister Bashir Saleh, had called three witnesses to prove his case.
They however pleaded not guilty to the offences when the charge sheet was read to them.
In her judgment, the presiding judge, Justice Amina Adamu, sentenced the trio to death by hanging, saying the prosecuting counsel proved the charges against the accused persons beyond reasonable doubt and found them guilty of the offences preferred against them.
Counsel to the respondent, Barrister Musa Abubakar, said they would study the judgment and file for an appeal.
