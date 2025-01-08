Court sentences man to 1 year in prison for theft

An Area Court sitting at Centre-Igboro, Ilorin, on Wednesday sentenced a 28 year-old man, Hamsat Babatunde of Odota Area, Ilorin, to one year in prison for stealing vehicle parts.

The judge, Mr Toyin Aluko, pointed out that the accused had earlier pleaded guilty to the offence, hence, there was no reason to delay the case.

Aluko, therefore, sentenced the accused to one year in prison without an option of fine.

The court ordered the accused to pay N200,000 as compensation to the complainant, and to also write a letter of undertaking, to never commit the offence again after his jail term.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Mayowa Samuel, said that on Jan.4, one Umar Hassan of Olorunsogo Area, Ilorin reported the case at Budo Nuhu Divisional Police station, Airport Road, Ilorin.

Samuel told the court that the convict stole one trailer kick starter, alternator, jack and 30 litres of diesel, all valued at N300,000 from the complainant’s truck.

The prosecutor said that during investigation, the convict confessed to have committed the offence.

“Babatunde sold some of the stolen items to a scavenger at Ogbondoruko Area, off Asa Local Government Area, but all efforts to arrest the scavenger proved abortive.

“The convict committed an offence of theft by servant, contrary to section 289 of the penal code law.

“I pray the the court should order the convict to pay N250,000 as compensation to the complainant,” he said.

The convict had earlier pleaded guilty to the one count charge of theft.

Babatunde said that he was left alone with the vehicle during the new year celebration and had to sell some things to raise money. (NAN)