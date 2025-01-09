Court sends teacher who assaulted 3-year-old child to prison

An Ogba Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos State has ordered that a 45-year-old primary school teacher, Stella Nwadiggbo, be remanded at a correctional facility for allegedly assaulting a three year old primary school pupil in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The teacher was caught on camera slapping the three year old child in class. The video of the teacher assaulting the child had gone viral.

She was consequently arrested and detained by the Family Support Unit (FSU) of Ikorodu Police Division.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the latest twist stated that Stella Nwadigbo, aged 45, was arraigned on the orders of the State Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Ishola, for indecent treatment and assault of a child.

Hundeyin stated that the accused was arraigned, on Thursday, at a Magistrate’s Court 1, Ogba.

He stated that the accused had been captured in a viral video indecently treating and assaulting a three-year-old pupil of a primary school in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

“Following receipt of the video, the Family Support Unit (FSU) of Ikorodu Police Division promptly arrested the suspect on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 and transferred her to the Gender Unit of the Command Headquarters same day after preliminary investigations. The victim was taken to a medical facility for adequate medical attention.”

“The suspect has since been remanded to Kirikiri Correctional facility till February 18, 2025 when the case comes up for continuation of hearing” he added.

Hundeyin further stated that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, commended Nigerians for promptly alerting the police to the situation also, assured them of the ever-readiness of the Command to respond quickly and appropriately to situations towards ensuring the safety and security of resident and visitors to Lagos State.