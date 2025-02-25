court sends 7 to prison over killing of kwara student

Justice Ibrahim Yusuf of the Kwara State High Court has ordered that the seven suspects linked to the murder of Mojisola Awesu, a student of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa, be remanded in the correctional facility.
This followed the absence of the counsel to 5th, 6th and 7th defendants in the court.
Counsel to the 1st and 4th defendants were not in the court the last time the case was brought up for hearing on February 3.
Only the prime suspects, Adebayo Joshua Happiness and Timileyin Kolawole, were remanded in correctional facility as at the last date.
The absence of the counsel to the 5th, 6th and 7th defendants did not go down well with the trial judge, Justice Ibrahim Yusuf, on Monday and he ordered that all the seven defendants be remanded in correctional facility until March 4.
Adebayo Joshua Happiness and Timileyin Kolawole are the prime suspects accused of conspiring and causing the death of Mojisola Awesu on August 9, 2024.
Happiness Adebayo and his parents Adebayo Adeniyi and Bukola Adeniyi were accused of conspiring and causing disappearance and destruction of evidence punishable under Penal Code Law of Kwara State, 2006.
Adeoye Adeola, Lawal Aminat and Peter Bulus were accused of conspiring and dumping the corpse of Mojisola Awesu at a dumpsite along Warah road, Ilorin, punishable under the Kwara state Prohibition of Dealing in Human Parts Law, 2018.
