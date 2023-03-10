Court sacks Seplat CEO

Justice Chukwuejekwu Aneke sitting at a Federal High Court in Lagos, Thursday restrained the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy Plc, Roger Brown from parading himself as the firm’s CEO, pending the determination of a motion for interlocutory injunction.

The case was instituted against Mr Brown and others by aggrieved stakeholders of the company over allegations of racism, favouring of expatriate workers, discrimination against Nigerians, and breach of good governance.

The court also restrained the firm’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Basil Omiyi, and all the independent Non-Executive Directors under him from “continuing to run the affairs of Seplat in an illegal, unfair, prejudicial, and oppressive manner pending the hearing and determination of the Petitioners’ Motion on Notice for an interlocutory injunction”.

The court made the orders on Wednesday while ruling on a Motion Exparte brought by the aggrieved stakeholders of the company.

The applicants/petitioners in the suit are; Moses Igbrude, Sarat Kudaisi, Kenneth Nnabike, Ajani Abidoye, and Robert Ibekwe. While Seplat Energy PLC, Roger Thompson Brown, and Basil Omiyi, were listed as respondents in the Suit marked FHC/L/402/2023.

Also, in a separate ex parte application, Justice Aneke granted the petitioners/applicants leave to serve their petition against the defendants, any order of court and all other processes to be issued subsequently in the matter on Mr Brown and Mr Omiyi by pasting them in the premises of Seplat Energy located at Ikoyi, Lagos.

The court adjourned to March 23, for a hearing of the pending application.

The applicants had in their Motion on Notice filed by their lawyer, Jeph Njikonye (SAN), prayed the court for a declaration that the affairs of Seplat have been conducted in a manner that is illegal, oppressive and unfairly prejudicial to the petitioners and other members of Seplat as well as being in total disregard to the interest of the petitioners, other employees, and Seplat as a whole.

They equally seek a declaration that by condoning the unlawful, discriminatory, and abusive conduct of the CEO, Roger Brown, the Board Chairman, Basil Omiyi, and the Non-executive Directors have “failed in the discharge of their duties and are unfit to continue to function in the Board of Directors of the first respondent (Seplat).