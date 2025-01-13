✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Court sacks Rivers PDP Chairman

    By Victor Edozie

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has restrained the ward, local Government and state executive of the People’s Democratic Party led by the state Chairman,  Aaron Chukwuemeka   from parading themselves as executive members of the party in the state.

The presiding judge, Justice Stephen Jumbo,  in his ruling on interlocutory injunction filed by two Port Harcourt based legal practitioners, Edwin Woko and Love Otuonye,  and two others who are members of the party against the National Chairman of PDP, State Chairman and nine others declared null and void the positions of all the Local Government and Ward Congresses of PDP conducted by pro-Wike supporters in 2024.
Justice Jumbo  ruled that the  ward, local government and state congresses of PDP had no loco standi and were invalid from the onset.
Edwin Woko, Love Otuonye and two others had sought an order of interlocutory injunction to setting aside as a nullity the Congresses conducted in 319  wards, twenty three local government Areas and the state structure of PDP in Rivers State which was conducted on the 27th of July, 10th of August and 31st of August.
The Applicants had claimed that the congresses were allegedly done in violation and flagrant disobedience to the prohibition of order of Rivers State High Court issued on the 16th of July 2024 which stopped the PDP and National Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, their agents servants privies from conducting Congresses pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons already filed.
The ruling marks another major setback for political proteges of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.
