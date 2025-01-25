Court restrains two estate firms from Abuja plot

An FCT High Court has granted an application restraining two estate development companies, Paulo Homes Ltd and Titan Castles Nigeria Ltd from trespassing on an Abuja plot.

Justice A.S. Adepoju granted the order after Jonah Capital Nigeria Limited filed an ex parte application seeking an interim injunction to restrain the two firms pending the hearing and determination of issues about Plot No 4, Cadastral Zone LO5, Lugbe West, Abuja.

The court also issued a similar order against defendants/respondents identified as “unknown persons” from interfering in the Lugbe estate.

SPONSOR AD

In the ruling, Justice Adepoju said the order was granted to restrain the two firms “whether by themselves, their agent(s), servant(s), employee(s), privies, assigns and any other persons howsoever described are hereby restrained from deploying manpower, clearing, setting out, digging, constructing and/or erecting any building whatsoever or from committing acts of trespass on the piece of land lying and situate at Sector Centre and Cluster 5A located within Plot No 4, Cadastral Zone LO5, Lugbe West, Abuja measuring approximately 70 hectares and 15 Hectares respectively pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction filed herein.”

Jonah Capital’s CEO, Kojo Mensah Ansah, deposed to the affidavit in support of the application asking the court to issue the order praying the court to intervene, without which, the 1st and 2nd defendants (Paulo Homes and Titan Castles) will dispose of the subject matter of this suit to unsuspecting members of the public and thereby foist a state of fait accompli on the honourable court.”

It was argued further that, “If this application is not granted and the 1st and 2nd defendants destroy the res, they will be unable to compensate the claimant/applicant in damages.

“If this application is not granted and the claimant/applicant succeeds in the substantive suit, the judgment therein may be rendered nugatory.”

The case has been adjourned to February 3 for further hearing.