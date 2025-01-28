Court restrains police from arresting Kano anti-graft agency boss

A Kano State High Court has restrained the Nigeria Police Force from further arresting, inviting, harassing or detaining the Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado.

The case is between the Attorney General of Kano State, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission and Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado as plaintiffs.

The defendants in the case are the Nigeria Police Force, Inspector General of Police, Asst. Insp. Gen. Of Police, Zone 1, Kano, Commissioner of Police Kano State, ASP. Ahmed M. Bello and Bala Muhammad Inuwa.

Justice Sunusi Ado Ma’aji gave the order on Monday after reading the motion ex parte together with a six-paragraph affidavit in support duly sworn to by one Mr Abubakar Muhammad, a litigation secretary in the law firm of Messrs. A. K. Maude and Co. dated 27th day of January 2025 and the written address filed by the applicant’s counsel dated the same.

The case is adjourned until February 2, 2025, for hearing of the motion on notice.

The anti-graft agency boss was arrested by police operatives Friday evening.

He was detained after being arrested at the Zone 1 Police Headquarters in Kano for hours, quizzed and later granted conditional bail around 11 pm on Friday.

He was however directed to report at the force headquarters in Abuja on Monday for further questioning.