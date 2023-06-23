Court restrains NSCDC from harassing businessman

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has restrained the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), its Commandant-General (C-G), Mr Ahmed Audi, and others…

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has restrained the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), its Commandant-General (C-G), Mr Ahmed Audi, and others from further harassing a contractor, Mr Christian Igbo, over a completed contract.

Justice Edward Okpe, in a judgment, also ordered the security agency to pay Igbo the sum of N29 million, being the balance of the contract sum legitimately awarded and executed by him.

The applicant had, in an originating motion on notice marked: CV/2115/2023 and filed by his counsel, Pascal Obioha, sued the NSCDC, the CG, ACG Fabian Ejezie (Finance) and Mpamugo Ifeanyi Bartholomew as 1st to 4th defendants respectively.

Igbo also joined Victor Olarenwaju, Pastor Kukuyi (Accountant General Staff in Charge of CPO), and Chukwuemeka Okeke as 5th to 7th defendants in the suit dated and filed Jan. 24.

The applicant, a businessman and managing director of Davenchris Ventures LTD, IB-Technicals LTD and Chrisreubben Enterprises, sought seven reliefs which include an order to enforce his fundamental human rights of freedom, personal liberty, fair hearing and human dignity as guaranteed by Chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution.

“A declaration that the continuous threat to life, attempt to arrest and detain the applicant under the instructions of the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th respondents who are staff, officials and/or agent of the 1st and 2nd respondents on a purely civil transaction of award and execution of contract by the applicant for the 1st and 2nd respondents which has no criminal element is illegal, unconstitutional and against the provisions of Chapter IV, 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the provisions of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act. Cap. A9, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and is therefore Illegal, ultra-vires and unconstitutional.”

He also sought a damages of N200 million severally and jointly paid by the respondents for the unlawful threat to his life, among others.

