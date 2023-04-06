Court restrains LP national chair, 3 others from parading as officials

Rivers APC suspends chair, legal adviser An FCT High Court has restrained the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure and three others…

Rivers APC suspends chair, legal adviser

An FCT High Court has restrained the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure and three others from parading themselves as national officials over alleged forgery.

Justice Hamza Muazu yesterday ordered that the originating processes of the court be served on the restrained officials, Abure, the National Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim; the National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara; and the National Organising Secretary, Clement Ojukwu.

The judge held that the ex parte application for interim injunction restraining the four officials by aggrieved members of the LP before the court has merit and granted same.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the 1 to 4th defendants, their agents, privies, servants, employees and representatives’ whatsoever and howsoever described from parading themselves as the National Chairman, National Secretary, National Treasurer and National Organising Secretary of the 5” defendant (LP) pending the determination of the Motion on Notice,” he said.

The application was brought by Martins Esikpali John O., Lucky Shaibu, Isah Zekeri, Omogbai Frank, Abokhalu Aliu, Ayohkaire Lateef, Job Elomah and Dr Abayomi Arabambi though their lawyer, James Onoja (SAN).

In an affidavit attached to the report, Arabambi averred that the police conducted an investigation and indicted the four officials of “a prima facie case of forgery, perjuring and conspiracy.”

He averred that the party chairman was suspended by the ward executives of the LP in Ward 03, Arue, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State via a resolution of March 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday suspended the party’s chairman, Chief Emeka Bekee and the legal adviser, Iheanyichukwu Azubuike over alleged anti-party activities and financial misconduct.

Leader of the state APC SEC, Chike Eyinda who led other members disclosed this at a media briefing in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Eyinda noted that the activities of Chief Beke and Rt. Hon. Amaechi had adversely affected the party in the last couple of years, culminating in its dismal outing in the just concluded general elections in the state.

“These leaders have been responsible for the mass exodus of members of the party as well as the failures experienced by the party in the just concluded general elections in the state,” he said.

By John Chuks Azu (Abuja) & Victor Edozie (Port Harcourt)