Court restrains CBN, others from withholding Kano LG allocations

A Kano State High Court, on Monday, issued an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from withholding funds from the Federation Account to the 44 local governments of the state.
The applicants are the Chairman of NULGE, Ibrahim Muhd, Ibrahim Uba Shehu, Ibrahim Shehu Abubakar, Usman Isa, Sarki Alhaji Kurawa and Malam Usman Imam.
The applicants, through their counsel, Mr Bashir Yusuf-Muhammad, filed a motion exparte dated Nov. 1, seeking the court to restrain the respondents from withholding or delaying allocations essential for local governance in the state.
The respondents are the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), CBN, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), the 44 Kano Local Government, UBA, Access and six other commercial banks.
- Katsina Accidental airstrike: Air Force breaks silence
- Court restrains CBN, others from withholding Kano LG allocation
Delivering the judgment, Justice Ibrahim Musa-Muhammad held that the applicants had established their case.
Earlier, counsel to the applicants, Yusuf-Muhammad urged the court to discountenance the respondents’ counter affidavit and grant the applicants reliefs.
Counsel to the 44 local governments, Ibrahim Isa-Wangida, holding brief for Eyitayo Fatogun, SAN, did not oppose the plaintiff’s application, adding that the disbursement of LG allocations should not be truncated.
Responding, counsel to CBN, Mr Ganiyu Ajape, filed notice of preliminary objection dated Nov. 14, 2024, pursuant to order 8 rules (1)(2) of the fundamental rights.
He urged the court to strike out the name of CBN in the suit for lacking jurisdiction to entertain the matter and not to grant the applicants relief.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.