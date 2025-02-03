Court removes Ohinoyi of Ebiraland

A high court sitting in Lokoja, capital of Kogi state, on Monday nullified the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Muhammed Tajani Anaje as the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

In his preliminary ruling, the Presiding judge of High Court 6 Lokoja, Hon Justice Salisu Umar, ordered the defendant not to parade himself as the paramount ruler of Ebiraland, pending the final determination of the case .

The case with the file number HCO/05C/2024, has Dr. Barnabas Adeku Ojiah and two others, as plaintiffs.

It was filed against the action of the Governor of Kogi State, appointing the defender, Alhaji Ahmed Muhammed Tajani Anaje as the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

The court is yet to make available details of the ruling as at the time of this report .

The current of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Ahmed Tijani Anaje was appointed by the former governor of Kogi state , Yahaya Bello, at the twilight of his administration.

Following his appointment in December 2023, the monarch assumed office on 8th January 2024.