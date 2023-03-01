Court remands Wikki Times publisher for blackmailing Bauchi gov

The Chief Magistrates’ Court III in Bauchi has remanded the publisher of a Bauchi-based investigative online newspaper, Wikki Times, Haruna Mohammed, in correctional custody for…

The police accused him of hiring some women to incite disturbance by instigating them to make utterances that could prejudice the peace at the polling unit in Duguri ward of Alkaleri LGA.

The alleged offence is contrary to section 114 of the Penal Code.

When the case was mentioned on Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The defence counsel, Safiyanu Garba Idris, applied for his bail but a state counsel, Haruna Mohammed, said the state attorney general would like to take over the case from the police.

Magistrate Ahmed Musa has adjourned the case till today to rule on the bail application.