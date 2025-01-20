Court remands security guard, others over stolen 80 aircraft brakes

A Kano Magistrate Court has sent a security guard working for Azman Air and four others to prison for remand over alleged theft of 80 aircraft brakes valued at over N140 million.

A man named Otaru Bashir, an employee of the Airline, reported that a security guard at the company, along with some others, conspired and stole 80 pieces of aircraft brake at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

However, during the investigation, three pieces of the stolen brake were recovered from the third accused person, Yakubu Bala.

The suspects, Nuhu Auwalu, Yakubu Bala, Emmanuel Luka, and Safiyanu Abdullahi were charged with conspiracy and theft, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Justice Farouk Ibrahim Umar ordered that the suspects be remanded in custody and ordered investigation into the case.