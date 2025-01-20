✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Crime

Court remands security guard, others over stolen 80 aircraft brakes

    By Abbas Tijjani Madabo

A Kano Magistrate Court has sent a security guard working for Azman Air and four others  to prison for remand over alleged theft of 80 aircraft brakes valued at over N140 million.

A man named Otaru Bashir, an employee of the Airline, reported that a security guard at the company, along with some others, conspired and stole 80 pieces of aircraft brake at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

However, during the investigation, three pieces of the stolen brake were recovered from the third accused person, Yakubu Bala.

SPONSOR AD

The suspects, Nuhu Auwalu, Yakubu Bala, Emmanuel Luka, and Safiyanu Abdullahi were charged with conspiracy and theft, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The  Judge, Justice Farouk Ibrahim Umar ordered that the suspects be remanded in custody and ordered investigation into the case.

 

Sponsored

Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories