Court remands popular Lagos auto dealer, IVD, over wife’s death

An Ebute Meta Magistrates Court in Lagos on Tuesday remanded a popular Lagos auto dealer, Ikechukwu Daryl Ogbonna fondly known as IVD, over the death of his wife, Abimbola Martins-Ogbonna.

In the verdict by Magistrate Adebayo Kafayat Tella, the decision was made following the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Lagos State, which indicted Ogbonna for involuntary manslaughter.

Reading out the DPP’s advice, Mrs Tella said the defendant should be arraigned before the Lagos High Court, therefore, the Magistrate remanded the car dealer in custody pending the filing of information against him and his arraignment.

The defense counsel, Mr Abubakar Yesufu, however, prayed the court to release the defendant based on earlier bail conditions granted him.

But Magistrate Tella held that she lacked the jurisdiction to entertain a case of involuntary manslaughter, hence all bail applications should be presented before the high court. She adjourned till March 7, 2023.

It should be recalled that Bimbo sustained injuries in a fire incident after a dispute with IVD in their residence in Megamound Estate, Lekki on October 15, 2022. She was rushed to a hospital where she died as a result of the injuries she sustained.

IVD was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba.