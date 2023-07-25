Court remands pastor over fake orphanage

A magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has remanded an Ogun State-based Pastor, Ologun, for allegedly sponsoring a radio jingle in Ekiti State some…

A magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has remanded an Ogun State-based Pastor, Ologun, for allegedly sponsoring a radio jingle in Ekiti State some years ago, asking the public to help his orphanage based in Oka Akoko in Ondo State.

The prosecutor said the jingle attracted many people who approached the defendant for the adoption of some of the orphans in order to help the orphanage.

The prosecutor added that some of the victims later approached the producer of the programme with evidence, informing him that they had paid various sums of money for adoption of children from the orphanage without any fruitful results.

He said, “Some victims said they paid money: N550,000, N600,000, N600,000, N650,000, N350,000 and others yet unknown.”

He further said that the radio producer then reported the matter to the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police (CP), Ogundare Dare, who ordered the arrest of the pastor.

The Magistrate, Awosika K O, after ordering the remand, adjourned the case to August.

