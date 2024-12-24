Court remands Ooni’s ex-queen, others over Ibadan stampede

A Chief Magistrate Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, has ordered the remand of three key figures in connection with last week’s tragic stampede at Bashorun Islamic High School.

The individuals include the school’s principal, Mr. Abdullahi Fasasi; the proprietor of Agidigbo FM, Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat; and Naomi Silekunola, the estranged wife of Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ile Ife.

Chief Magistrate Olabisi Ogunkanmi, who presided over the case on Tuesday, ordered that the trio be remanded at the Agodi Correctional Center on Tuesday.

This followed a four-count charge with the police prosecutor arguing that their actions were contrary to Section 324 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

Recall that the trio have been in police custody following the tragedy which struck after a stampede occurred at a children funfair at the Islamic High School in Bashorun, resulting in the loss of lives.

Relatives and interested parties gathered at the court premises as the defendants were arraigned amidst heavy security.

The suspects will be kept at the correctional center pending advice from the state prosecutor, the court said.