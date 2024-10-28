✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Court remands man over murder

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Monday ordered the remand of a 23-year-old man, Michele Kehinde, in Agodi correctional facility, Ibadan, over alleged murder.

The defendant allegedly stabbed the victim with a pair of scissors on his back during an altercation between them.

He said the offence was committed on Oct. 16 at about 6:00 p.m. at Abule Agba, Ilaje, via Iganna in Okeho area of Oyo State.

The Magistrate, Mrs K.O. Ayofe, did not take the defendant’s plea due to lack of jurisdiction.A

Ayofe ordered his remand at Agodi correctional facility pending the issuance of advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She, thereafter, adjourned the matter till Jan. 27, 2025 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant, of undisclosed address, was arraigned on a count charge of murder.

The prosecuting counsel, Sgt. Toyin Ibrahim, told the court that the defendant caused the death of a man whose name and age had yet to be identified.

Ibrahim said the offence is contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)

 

