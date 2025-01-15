Court remands man over killing of police officer

A Kano Magistrate Court in Gyadi Gyadi has remanded a man arraigned for allegedly killing a police officer.

The suspect, Aslamu Lawan, along with others still at large, was arrested along France Road Kano for allegedly killing a police officer, Murtala Auwal, at his duty post.

He was charged to court with conspiracy to commit crime and homicide, contrary to Section 121 of the Penal Code, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The presiding judge, Justice Hauwa Magaji, ordered his remand at the correctional centre for lack of jurisdiction pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution and adjourned the case till February 11.