Court remands man for allegedly strangling his wife

A Chief Magistrates Court in Abakaliki on Wednesday ordered that a 30-year-old man, Sunday Itumo, should be remanded in a corrections centre for allegedly strangling his wife, Ngozi.

The police charged Itumo with murder.

Magistrate Ojemba Isu-Oko, did not take the plea of Itumo for want of jurisdiction.

The magistrate directed the police to send back the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Isu-Oko adjourned the matter until Nov. 22 for further hearing.

Earlier, Insp Sabastine Alumona, told the court that Itumo committed the offence on October 4, at Igweledoha, Ngbo community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Alumona alleged that Itumo killed his wife, Ngozi by strangulation and severe physical assault.

The offence, he said, is punishable under Section 319 (1) of the criminal code law cap 33, Vol. 1 law of Ebonyi State of Nigeria 2009. (NAN)