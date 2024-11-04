Court remands man for allegedly raping teenage in-law

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has ordered the remand of one Friday Ajayi (65) of the Gaa Imam area over alleged rape of his wife teenage sister (name withheld).

The accused was brought to court on a two-count charge of rape, emotional and psychological abuse.

SPONSOR AD

The case was reported by Mrs Afolabi, a child protective officer at the Ministry of Women Affairs on behalf of the commissioner.

Representatives of St. Barnabas Senior Secondary School, Lajorin area, Ilorin had escalated the case to the ministry.

According to the charge sheet, the 16-years-old teenager suddenly developed a behavioural change, less academic performance and became aggressive with other students and looked unkept most time.

“Sequel to the above, she was invited by her school teacher, who discovered that she was undergoing sexual, emotional and psychological abuse from her aunty’s husband, one Friday Ajayi.

“He confessed to have taken her to an uncompleted building at the Coca-Cola area where he had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

“During the course of investigation via medical report obtained from the General Hospital, Ilorin, it was revealed that the hymen of the victim is not intact and there is multiple penetration in her vagina,” the sheet added.

ASP Mukadam prosecuted the case while Toyin Onaolapo defender the accused.

In his ruling, Magistrate Baraje ordered the remand of the suspect at the Federal Correctional Centre, Ilorin.