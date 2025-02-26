Court remands Lagos Assembly workers for ‘assaulting’ DSS operatives

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Tuesday ordered the remand of three workers of the State House of Assembly for allegedly assaulting officials of the Department of State Services (DSS).
Justice Daniel Osiagor ordered the remand of Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Adetu Adekunle, and Fatimoh Adetola, in the DSS custody, pending their arraignment on Wednesday.
Daily Trust reports some workers and DSS officials clashed last week on Monday following the security operatives’ presence at the assembly.
Pandemonium broke loose after the operatives allegedly invaded the assembly and sealed off the speaker, Mojisola Meranda’s office alongside that of the deputy.
The alleged invasion heightened the alleged plans to return Mudashiru Obasa who was removed on January 13 for abuse of office and gross misconduct.
Some of the assembly workers, in solidarity with Meranda, clashed with the DSS operatives, but it was later gathered that the security men were invited to fortify security measures at the assembly.
The DSS has now charged three workers to court on offences bordering on the alleged assault on the agency’s officials on official duties without any reasonable excuse.
In the charge sheet marked FHC/L/273C/2025, dated February 24, 2025, and filed on Tuesday, the DSS accused the trio, along with others still at large, of conspiring to assault officers of the State Security Service while they were performing their official duties.
