Court remands farmer for allegedly enticing married woman

A Senior Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada in the Federal Capital Territory has ordered that a 30-year-old farmer, Ma’ajin Jiya, be remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre for allegedly enticing a married woman.

The police charged Jiya of Niger State with enticing or taking away a married woman.

The senior magistrate, Munir Sani, adjourned the matter until March 5 for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the complainant, one Abdullahi Mamman reported the matter at Gwagwalada police station on January 20. Yakubu alleged that on January 15, the defendant enticed the complainant’s nephew’s wife, Amina Idris, by calling her on a phone.

He said the defendant deceived her to come and he took her to an unknown destination. He said during police investigations, it was revealed that the defendant had a similar case in Minna, Niger State.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)