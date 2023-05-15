Court remands famous Bauchi Imam over ‘blasphemy’

A Bauchi-based Islamic scholar and Chief Imam of Dutsen Tanshi Jumaat mosque, Dr Idris Abdulaziz, has been remanded at a correctional centre for alleged disturbance…

A Bauchi-based Islamic scholar and Chief Imam of Dutsen Tanshi Jumaat mosque, Dr Idris Abdulaziz, has been remanded at a correctional centre for alleged disturbance and inciting public unrest.

Confirming the incident, his lawyer, Barrister Umar Hassan, told newsmen that his client was arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court.

Hassan said the judge denied him bail and ordered that the defendant should be kept in detention and returned to court Tuesday

Daily Trust gathered the Imam honoured the police invitation before he was charged to court.

In his Ramadan sermon, the cleric allegedly made remarks that were interpreted by some section of scholars to translate to blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

This generated heated reactions and condemnation while some Islamic organisations called for his arrest.

However, while some Islamic scholars backed him on his comments.