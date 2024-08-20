✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News
Court remands chemist accused of raping underaged to death in Kano

A Kano Magistrate Court sitting in No-man’s-land area in Sabon Garri has ordered the remand of a chemist for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in…

Kano map
    By Lubabatu I. Garba
A Kano Magistrate Court sitting in No-man’s-land area in Sabon Garri has ordered the remand of a chemist for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in a correctional center.
The State Counsel, Barrister Zainab Aliko, told the court that the Chemist, Manniru Ibrahim Fanisau, is being accused of raping the deceased, Rumaisa Sadiq,  when she was brought to him for malaria treatment.
Aliko added that as a result of the incident the girl died.
The  defendant pleaded not guilty to a two count charges of rape and homicide contravening section 283 and 221 of Penal Code Law.
The presiding judge, Hajara Safiyyu Garba, ordered that the defendant be remanded in correctional center.
Garba adjourned the case to September 30, 2024.

