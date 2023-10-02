Court remands 6 robbers in Ekiti

A magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has ordered the remand of six persons in prison over conspiracy, cultism and robbery. The defendants,…

A magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has ordered the remand of six persons in prison over conspiracy, cultism and robbery.

The defendants, Olanipekun Daniel (28), Adamolekun Olalekan (24), Ogundare Tobi (27), Ojo Alaba (51), Daramola Tope (32) and Adewumi Gboyega (29), were charged the robbery of N4m belonging to the Office of the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, contrary to Section 421, 344(d), 312(2)(a) and 41 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

He told the court that in his statement to the police, the victim, Oreoba Ayodele, said he was taken to the bank by the office driver to cash N4m.

Ayodele’s statement to the police reads in part: “On our way back, we were attacked by some masked armed robbers. I jumped out of the car and started running. One of them shot me on the arm, I fell down and they collected the money from me. They were shooting into the air while they drove away. I was later taken to the hospital by sympathisers.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...