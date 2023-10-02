✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Crime

Court remands 6 robbers in Ekiti

  A magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has ordered the remand of six persons in prison over conspiracy, cultism and robbery. The defendants,…

FILE PHOTO:

 

A magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has ordered the remand of six persons in prison over conspiracy, cultism and robbery.

The defendants, Olanipekun Daniel (28), Adamolekun Olalekan (24), Ogundare Tobi (27), Ojo Alaba (51), Daramola Tope (32) and Adewumi Gboyega (29), were charged the robbery of N4m belonging to the Office of the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, contrary to Section 421, 344(d), 312(2)(a) and 41 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

He told the court that in his statement to the police, the victim, Oreoba Ayodele, said he was taken to the bank by the office driver to cash N4m.

Ayodele’s statement to the police reads in part: “On our way back, we were attacked by some masked armed robbers. I jumped out of the car and started running. One of them shot me on the arm, I fell down and they collected the money from me. They were shooting into the air while they drove away. I was later taken to the hospital by sympathisers.”

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: