Court remands 6 over murder, attack on community

An Edo State High Court has remanded six persons in correctional centres over alleged arson, promoting communal war, burning down of houses, among others.

The suspects, Ohio Kennedy (42), Obayuwana Happy (25), Joshua Edo (50), Osarumen Simon (39), Osayi Adabonyin (41), and Adagbonyin Flex (43), were alleged to have conspired and attacked Obazagbon community in Benin with dangerous weapons.

The prosecutor, B A Uwadiae, told the court that the suspect committed the offence on February 13 at Obazagbon community in Benin City.

He said the suspects were arraigned on an eight-count charge bothering on murder, arson, unlawfully attack, promoting communal war among others.