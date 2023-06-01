Court remands 52 pro-Biafran agitators

An Enugu Magistrate Court has remanded in prison custody 52 members of Pro Biafran agitators....

An Enugu Magistrates’ Court has remanded 52 members of pro-Biafran agitators in prison custody.

They were remanded alongside their leader, one Benjamin Onwukwe. They were arraigned by the police on Wednesday.

The police had on Tuesday arrested 52 members of Biafran Zionist Front (BZF), an affiliate of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who staged a protest to mark the declaration of Biafra by Odumegwu Ojukwu on 30th May 1967.

The seperatist group led by Onwukwe had embarked on a match in Enugu to commemorate the declaration of the defunct Biafran Republic.

Our correspondent gathered that the agitators were apprehended and remanded while they were trying to hoist the Biafran flag in Enugu State Government House.

The agitators were said to have concluded procession and were matching straight to the Enugu State Government House, brandishing the Biafran insignia when the police arrested them.

A source privy to their arrest and detention said the men during their procession displayed Biafran flags as well as those of USA and Israel.

It was gathered that Onwukwe had led the group on three other occasions to gain entrance to Enugu Government House to hoist the Biafran flag.

The group was also said to have made previous attempts to seize Enugu Broadcasting Service (EBS).

