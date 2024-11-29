Court remands 2 over alleged kidnapping, armed robbery

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, on Thursday, ordered the remand of two persons – Farouq Usman, 28, and Babangida Aliu, 30, in a correctional facility over an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping.

The duo, whose addresses were not provided, were charged with conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping.

The Magistrate, Mr Olaolu Olanipekun, did not take the plea of the defendants for want of jurisdiction.

He directed that the police should return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice and adjourned the case until Feb. 28, 2025, for mention.

The prosecutor, ASP Anthony Igori, had told the court that the defendants committed the offences on April 14, at about 1 am, at Saki, Oyo State.

He said the defendants while armed with AK-47 riffles and other dangerous weapons, attacked one Buba Darsi and dispossessed him of his mobile phone.