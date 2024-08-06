✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Court remands 2 brothers over firearms

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court in Ile-Ife on Monday has ordered the remand of two brothers, Teslim Awoyefa (48), and Taoheed Awoyefa (42) over alleged unlawful possession of firearms.

The defendants are facing a nine-count charge of conspiracy, intent to commit felony, unlawful possession of firearms, assault, threatening and breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on January 22, around 11 am at Fashina Area, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendants conspired to commit felony to wit unlawful possession of firearms, assault, occasioning harm and threatening violence.

He said that the defendants unlawfully had in their possession one locally made single barrel gun with four cartridges and one axe.

The prosecutor said that the defendants armed themselves with dangerous weapons, and threatened to kill one Mayowa Olumide by using axe to hit him on his head causing him injury.

The prosecutor stated further that the defendants armed themselves with dangerous weapons and threatened to kill Oba Adeshina Ogunwusi and Owoniyi Olumide.

Osanyintuyi explained that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner that may likely caused breach of peace in public which caused terror, fear and panic in the area.

He said that the defendants chased out people from their various farmlands.

The prosecutor said that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Sections 2, 86,249(d), 355 and 517 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol.11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Adebusola Adedoyin, applied for the bail of the defendants in most liberal term, promising that his clients would not jump bail.

Magistrate Abosede Sarumi asked their lawyer to come with written application for the consideration of their bail and ordered the remand of the defendants in Ile-Ife Nigerian Correctional Service.

The case was adjourned till August 28, for further mention. (NAN)

 

