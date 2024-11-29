Court remands 109 foreigners for cybercrime

A Federal High Court in Abuja has remanded 109 foreigners arrested for alleged threats to national security, high-level cybercrime and hacking in the Nigerian Correctional Service custodial facility in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Justice Ekerete Akpan, who granted the defendants bail on Friday, held that they should remain in custody, pending the perfection of their bail conditions.

Justice Akpan ordered the defendants to produce five sureties, who must deposit a bail bond of N200m each and a landed property in the FCT.

The judge further ordered the sureties to deposit the title documents of the landed property and their passports before the deputy chief registrar of the court pending the conclusion of the case.

The foreign nationals charged by the federal government with six-count charges bordering on cybercrime include 113 foreign nationals—87 men and 26 women, mainly from China, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, Philippines and Malaysia, and—17 Nigerians.

The case was adjourned to February 27, 2025 for hearing.