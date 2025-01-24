Court proscribes Lakurawa sect, declares it terrorist organisation

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, made an order proscribing the Lakurawa sect and other similar groups in any part of Nigeria, especially in the North West and North Central regions of the country.

Justice James Omotosho, in a ruling on the ex-parte originating summons filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, also declared the group as a terrorist organisation.

The judge declared: “It is hereby ordered as follows:

“That an order is hereby made declaring the activities of the Lakurawa Sect and other similar groups in any part of Nigeria, especially in the North West and North Central Regions of Nigeria as acts of terrorism and illegality.

“That an order is hereby made proscribing the existence of the Lakurawa and other similar groups in any part of Nigeria, especially In the North West and North Central Regions of Nigeria either in groups or as Individuals by whatsoever names they are called and publishing same in the Official Gazette and two (2) National Dailies.

“That an order is hereby made proscribing any person or group of persons from participating in any manner whatsoever in any form of activities evolving or concerning the prosecution of the collective intention or otherwise of the Lakurawa under any other name or platform however called or described.

“That an order is hereby made proscribing all other groups in Nigeria by whatever name called with similar objectives as the Lakurawa which Include but not limited to banditry, kidnapping for ransom, kidnapping for marriage, mass abduction of school children and other citizens, cattle rustling, enslavement, imprisonment, severe deprivation of physical liberty, torture, rape, sexual slavery, enforced prostitution, forced pregnancy, other forms of sexual violence, attacks and killings n communities , commuters and wanton destruction of lives and properties in Nigeria.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AGF had, in the ex-parte application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/41/2025, prayed the court for four orders which were granted by the court.

An Assistant Director in the Federal Ministry of Justice, David Kaswe, moved the motion dated Jan. 13 and filed Jan. 14 by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (PPF), M.B. Abubakar.