Crime

Court orders remand of 7 suspects in police custody

A Benin high court has ordered the remanded of seven suspects in police custody pending the conclusion of the police investigation. The suspects are God’sTime…

A Benin high court has ordered the remanded of seven suspects in police custody pending the conclusion of the police investigation.

The suspects are God’sTime Winda, 27, Evance Okharia 22, Lucky Aigjbe, 38,  Ikechukwu Egwu, 34,  Olowo Friday,41, Bright John, 26 and Azeez Ayodele, 30 were being investigated for armed robbery, cultism, illegal possession of firearms among others.

The police prosecutor, Mr Emmanuel Ekibade brought before the court a ‘motion exparte for remand of the defendants in police custody.

He said the motion exparte was pursuant to sections 293,  294 and 296(1) of the  Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Edo State 2016 and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

Ekibade said  Winda,  Okharia,  Aigjbe, Ikechukwu,  and   Friday were been investigated over alleged conspiracy, armed robbery, unlawful society members, cultism, killing and illegal possession of firearms and promoting armed attack against the Ugbowo community

According to him, John and Ayodele are been investigated over an alleged conspiracy, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons to attack their victims at Deeper Life Bible Church, Iyanomo community

The prosecutor added that John and Ayodele allegedly attacked and robbed one woman, Juliet Imumbhin of her phone valued at N600,000, N40,000 cash and one Toyota Highlander jeep with Reg. No: AGL 739HR value yet to be ascertained.

Ekibade further told the court that the investigation was ongoing and that asking for more time to conclude a diligent investigation, under the inherent jurisdiction of the court to administer justice.

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba consequently granted the prosecutor prayed and ordered the remand of the seven suspects in police custody pending the conclusion of the investigations.

 

