Court orders Osinachi’s husband to enter defence

An FCT High Court has ordered the husband of the late singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, to enter his defence in the alleged murder charges brought against him over her death.

Osinachi died on April 8, 2022 on reports of throat cancer but her family and friends linked her death to persistent assault by her husband, Peter.

Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme on Tuesday gave the order after dismissing his no-case submission.

 “The prosecution has established a prima facie case against the defendant,” she said.

 Defence counsel, Isah Abubakar Aliyu, assured that he would file their defence by the next adjourned date.

 The case was adjourned to November 22 for defence.

 

