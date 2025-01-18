Court orders oil thieves to pay FG N10m fine

Two persons, Olufunsho Dayo Chevy and Uwem Udo Nya, convicted for oil theft and sentenced to a fine of N20 million have been ordered to paid N5 million each into the account of the Federal Government.

The conviction and sentence of Chevy and Nya for oil theft alongside a vessel, MT New Angel, and a company, Edi Eurolink Distribution, was secured by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Uyo Zonal Command.

The Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Dele Oyewale, said in a press statement on Friday that the convicts who were arrested by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Victory and handed over to the EFCC on July 30, 2024, pleaded guilty to the charge in court.

Oyewale stated that the convicts were sentenced by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court Calabar on a one-count charge bordering on stealing and unlicensed dealing on petroleum products.