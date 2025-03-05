Court orders Kaduna company to forfeit N1.3bn to FG

The Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has ordered the temporary forfeiture of N1.3 billion allegedly diverted into the private account of a Kaduna-based company, Indo Kaduna Marts JV Nigeria Limited.

The court also directed the applicant to “publish a notice in any two national newspapers, calling for persons whether human, juristic or artificial having interest in the property, to show in court why the aforesaid movable property should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.”

According to the exparte order given by Justice G. M Kabara on February 28, 2025, sequel to the application filed on February 14, 2025 made available to Daily Trust on Wednesday, “The forfeited amount was recovered into the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) recovery account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria in the course of an ongoing investigation activity against officials of Kaduna State Government between 2015 and 2023.”

As contained in the document, the Federal Government of Nigeria is the applicant while Indo Kaduna MRTS JV Nigeria Limited is the defendant in the suit marked FHC/KD/C5/28/2025 which was brought pursuant to section 17(1)(2)(3) and (4) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006.

It read, “The defendant was also charged under Section 7,8,9,10, 11 and 12 of the Proceeds of Crime(Recovery and Management) Act, 2022 and Section 6(6)9a) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria(as amended).”

The case was adjourned to 8th April, 2025.